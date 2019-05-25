Albany Firefighters working to extinguish fire on Lily Pond Road

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Fire Department is working to extinguish a fire on Lily Pond Road.
The call came in around 5:10 p.m.
The fire started from debris in the backyard of a home, according to the fire department.
It expanded five to seven acres, according to Battalion Chief Keith Ambrose.
The Albany Fire Department along with the Georgia Forestry Commission plans to surround the fire by building and cutting breaks to stop it.
According to Battalion Chief Ambrose, the owner of the home is still unknown but has a permit to burn wood in their backyard.
Abandoned cars and trailers behind the home have been affected due to the fire, according to Battalion Chief Ambrose.
There have been no reported injuries, according to firefighters.
The Georgia Forestry Commission says the person responsible may be facing charges.
This is still an active scene.
