Valdosta High student wins car for graduation

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta High School student plans to arrive to graduation in style Friday, after winning a brand-new car in a raffle!
“Well, I still kind of feel like it isn’t real," said Richardson.
Jalen Smith was one of more than 350 of his peers to enter.
“Their names are put in the basket based on their behavior, PBIS, attendance, and grades—and he’s an excellent student," said Janice Richardson, Valdosta High School Principal.
Earlier Thrusday, the class gathered for graduation practice.
“Everybody’s like, “you need a car! You need a car," said Smith.
“Are you guys sure it’s me? I was kind of like excited. I was amazed. I was shocked. I was like, “oh my god, this is really happening," said Smith.
He said he couldn’t believe it because he wasn’t sure if he qualified.
“Senioritis has been like—you have those days when you want to come to school, when you don’t want to come to school," said Smith.
Nonetheless, he plans to walk across that stage Friday and says he’s thankful to his teachers and administration for putting up with him for these past for years.
“This is really an awesome blessing from God. So, that the main thing that’s going through my head—is thankfulness and gratefulness that God would even choose somebody like me to bless with this car," said Smith.
In the fall, Smith said he and his new car are going to Valdosta State University on a full ride scholarship, majoring in Education.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.