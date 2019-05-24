Valdosta firefighters “Give Burns the Boot”

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Fire Department continues working overtime to “Give Burns the Boot.”
Firefighters have been collecting money in front of multiple grocery stores, to benefit the Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation.
Valdosta Firefighter, Lt. Dereck Willis said they do this because it’s a part of their jobs to help others.
“Anytime we can do something to make things better, that’s what we like to do. The burn foundation is close to our heart because they benefit us with fire prevention programs and give us materials so maybe we can educate kids so they won’t get burned,” said Willis.
Firefighters will continue to collect donations until 7 p.m. Friday at the Sam’s Club and WalMart, both near the corner of Norman Drive and Hill Avenue, and a number of other locations.
They’ll continue collecting Saturday from 1-6 p.m.
For more locations, click here.
