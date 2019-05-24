1 arrested in Lee Co. shooting

LEE CO., Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in a shooting that happened on Hartley Lane.
Rebecca Hope Martin, 36, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during commission of certain crimes.
Matthew Foire, 32, was shot and was taken to Phoebe Putney Hospital for treatment, according to law enforcement.
The two are boyfriend and girlfriend, the sheriff’s office said.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said it appears to be a domestic violence situation.
The shooting happened in the 100 block of Hartley Lane.
