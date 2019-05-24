Memorial Day Weekend: What to do and how to beat the heat

By WALB News Team | May 24, 2019 at 5:33 PM EDT - Updated May 24 at 5:41 PM

(WALB) - Memorial Day is often known as the unofficial start to summer.

School’s out, grills are fired up and the pools are waiting for the first dive.

Need something to do?

Below is a list of events in the area to help you out this Memorial Day weekend:

Albany

The Splash Pad, located in downtown Albany in front of Riverfront Park, will be open again on Monday. City officials said grab the kids and the bathing suits and get ready for a nice cool down.

Americus

Tifton

Valdosta

  • Wild Adventures: The theme park will offer free admission to all military during Memorial Day Weekend

Want more events? Click here to view WALB’s calendar of events. Check out South Georgia Weekend for fun in the sun ideas.

Y’all. It’s gonna be hot this weekend 🥵 but there’s great things to do as America honors this Memorial Day weekend. 🇺🇸 Jamie Bertram WALB (briefly) in the heat with what you need to know 🔥

Posted by South Georgia Weekend on Thursday, May 23, 2019

Beat the heat

While Memorial Day often kicks off summertime fun, WALB’s First Alert Weather team is predicating triple digit temperatures.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND WARMTH: The well-advertised heat is on our doorstep. We'll flirt with record high temperatures Saturday through Tuesday. #SWGA #GAwx -Bradford

Posted by WALB News 10 Weather on Friday, May 24, 2019

Because of this, take the necessary steps to stay safe in the sun.

Here’s what you can do to prevent heat-related illness:

  • Limit your outdoor activity.
  • Wear and reapply sunscreen.
  • Pace your activity.
  • Make sure to drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink more.
  • Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

