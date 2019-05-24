Memorial Day Weekend: What to do and how to beat the heat

(WALB) - Memorial Day is often known as the unofficial start to summer.
School’s out, grills are fired up and the pools are waiting for the first dive.
Need something to do?
Below is a list of events in the area to help you out this Memorial Day weekend:
- Flint Riverquarium Animal Encounters: May 25, 11:30 a.m.; May 26, 11:30 a.m.
- Masud Olufani exhibit at Albany Museum of Art: Exhibit from February - June
- Paws in the Park at Chehaw: May 25, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Family Day at Renaissance Art Cafe: May 25, noon-4 p.m.
- Dive Shows at Flint Riverquarium: May 25, 2 p.m.; May 26, 2 p.m.
The Splash Pad, located in downtown Albany in front of Riverfront Park, will be open again on Monday. City officials said grab the kids and the bathing suits and get ready for a nice cool down.
- Memorial Day Observance Ceremony: Andersonville National Cemetery, 2 p.m.
- Wild Adventures: The theme park will offer free admission to all military during Memorial Day Weekend
Want more events? Click here to view WALB’s calendar of events. Check out South Georgia Weekend for fun in the sun ideas.
While Memorial Day often kicks off summertime fun, WALB’s First Alert Weather team is predicating triple digit temperatures.
Because of this, take the necessary steps to stay safe in the sun.
- Limit your outdoor activity.
- Wear and reapply sunscreen.
- Pace your activity.
- Make sure to drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink more.
- Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.
