Lowndes Co. officials talk dealing with heat

LOWNDES CO., Ga. (WALB) - With the weather advisory issued for parts of Southwest Georgia, Lowndes County leaders say you should be prepared to deal with some of hottest temperatures we’ve seen so far this year.
They suggest making sure you’re staying hydrated and cool to avoid heat-related illnesses, like heat stroke and heat exhaustion.
Paige Dukes, County Spokesperson, said you should be drinking plenty of water, or sports beverages if you’re going to be exercising.
“Really this is the weekend where you need to drink a little more thank you might think so and we don’t mean alcohol," said Dukes.
If you or someone you know starts to show symptoms of a heat-related illness, you should dial 911 immediately and move to a cool place.
Dukes said emergency workers are trained to walk you through what to do should you see symptoms like dizziness and excessive sweating.
