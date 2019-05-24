Late May Heatwave

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Record breaking heat is cranking up as temperatures climb toward 100 degrees for the holiday period. There’s a Heat Advisory for Decatur and Seminole Counties through 8PM Monday. Those areas were hardest hit by Hurricane Michael which wiped out most vegetation. With near record upper 90s on tap Saturday and possible triple digit readings Sunday and Memorial Day, it’s going to feel much hotter more like 100-105 degrees. The early season heatwave will keep temperatures about 10-15 degrees above average for late May. Nights won’t bring much relief as lows only fall into the low-mid 70s.