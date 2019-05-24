Heating up heading into the holiday weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Happy Friday South Georgia! The warm and dry weather continues today with highs in the low to mid 90s under sunny skies.
It’s a hot and dry forecast for the Memorial Day weekend. Upper 90s to near 100° from Saturday through next Tuesday under mostly sunny to sunny skies.
Slightly cooler later next week as the dominate high pressure begins to break down. We’ll see highs in the mid to upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday.
Stay safe and stay cool!
MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND NEAR-RECORD WARMTH
Forecast Highs (Record Highs)
FRIDAY: 95° (99° from 1941)
SATURDAY: 99° (99° from 2012)
SUNDAY: 99° (101° from 1962)
MONDAY: 99° (100° from 1962)
TUESDAY: 99° (101° from 1962)
