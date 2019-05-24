Heat advisory issued for Southwest Georgia counties

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A heat advisory has been issued for Decatur and Seminole counties, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Tallahassee, Florida.
The advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Monday, May 27.
NWS officials said the heat advisory is also in effect Memorial Day weekend for portions of the Florida Panhandle and Southwest Georgia counties that were impacted by Hurricane Michael.
Make sure to check on family and friends without air conditioning or in other compromised situations, officials said.
If more heat advisories are declared in the Southwest Georgia area, we will update this story.
