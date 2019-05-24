Fitzgerald High band director arrested

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - The Fitzgerald High School band director was arrested, according to Lee Cone, Ben Hill County sheriff.
Jonathan Kelly was arrested around 7:45 p.m. Thursday.
Kelly was charged with aggravated sodomy. The incident involved a juvenile former student, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case and more charges are pending.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
