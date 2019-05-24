Family react to verdict for woman on trial for vehicular homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The grandmother and aunt of A’Daesha Holley are speaking out about the verdict and distracted driving after K’Mesha Holley was found guilty on five counts after a week-long trial in an Albany court.
The family says they want to send a warning to all drivers ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
“Driving down the road, my mind always goes. It reminds me of her, certain things that I see.”
Each time Catherine Mango gets behind a wheel, she’s reminded of how she lost her 8-year-old granddaughter, A’Daesha Holley in a two-car crash in 2016.
“I can remember when she used to ride with me and some things she would say as we were driving.”
A’Daesha’s voice, their conversations, now only memories after prosecutors say the little girl’s mother, K’Mesha Holley was driving while making a Facebook video before they crashed.
A’Daesha dead instantly, after their vehicle collided with off duty officer, Steve Davis on County Line Road in Dougherty County.
A Thanksgiving Day Chanda Boyd patiently waited for the arrival of her niece, but instead got the worst call of her life.
“Got a call from my dad, telling us that the hospital contacted him and we needed to go out there,” said Boyd.
K’Mesha and her three small children never made it to Boyd’s home to celebrate the holiday. And because of the making of a video behind the wheel, jurors found this woman guilty of taking the child’s and Officer Davis’ life.
“The verdict I agree was fair. I was happy for it because it gave justice for my niece and also to the Davis family.”
The family says holidays will never be the same.
And as Memorial Day rolls around, they’re telling all drivers to put their phones down, to avoid their horrific pain.
“Please not use your phones. Not while you’re driving. Someone else is in the car, let them use the phone,” said Boyd.
As it could keep you out of jail and out of serious fatalities like this one.
Kendal Holley, K’Mesha’s son, was also injured in the accident and remains paralyzed.
K’Mesha Holley could now face up to a maximum of 33 years in prison.
