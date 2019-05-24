Colquitt Co. woman drowns in pond

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a pond in Colquitt County Wednesday evening.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Ronald Jordan said that a call was made to 911 about 8:30 p.m.
Family was gathered off Old Adel Road, Moultrie to mourn the loss of a family member when Bobby Wilkes found his wife, Ladenna Watson, 60, in a pond. Witnesses said that she had been walking alongside a road that runs alongside the pond.
The DNR is investigating, but it appears to be accidental, and no foul play suspected, officials said.
Mrs. Watson was not able to swim.
