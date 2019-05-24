Carver Pool to reopen for the summer

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany has announced that Carver Pool and Spray Park will reopen for the summer on Tuesday, May 28.
Albany Recreation & Parks will be offering youth swim lessons, water aerobics, and public swim hours for members only.
Public swimming is free, but a completed application is required first.
Children ages 3 to 7 years old must be accompanied by an adult or legal guardian 18 years old or older at all times. Children under 3 years old are not allowed in the premises.
Fees: Pre-Registration is encouraged.
Water Aerobics (18 years of age or older)
- $5 per session or $30 for 8 sessions
- Register by June 28 at 4 p.m. for $5 off the advance purchase rate
- Dates: July 2- July 30, exclude July 4
- Time: 6:15 p.m.-7 p.m.
Youth Swim Lessons
- $25 per individual
- $20 for two participants in the same home
- $15 for three or more participants in the same home
- Fees must be paid in full at the time of registration.
- No refunds will be provided unless the session is canceled.
Swim Lesson Schedule:
Session 1: Monday & Wednesday
June 3-June 26
- Session 1A: 9 a.m.
- Session 1B: 10 a.m.
- Session 1C: 11 a.m.
Session 2: Tuesday & Thursday
June 4 & June 27
- Session 2A: 9 a.m.
- Session 2B: 10 a.m.
- Session 2C: 11 a.m.
Session 3: Monday & Wednesday
July 1-July 24
- Session 3A: 9 a.m.
- Session 3B: 10 a.m.
- Session 3C: 11 a.m.
Applications can be completed at the Registration Office at Tift Park at 1301 N. Monroe Street, and the pool is located at 1021 South McKinley Street.
For more information, call the office of Albany Recreation & Parks at (229) 430-5222.
