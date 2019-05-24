Albany Technical College hosts Memorial Day ceremony

By Madison McClung | May 24, 2019 at 11:56 AM EDT - Updated May 24 at 12:09 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College had their seventh annual Memorial Day Ceremony Friday.

Colonel Alphonso Trimble spoke at Albany Technical College's host annual Memorial Day Ceremony (Source: WALB)
Colonel Alphonso Trimble, Commanding Officer at the Marine Corps Logistics Base was the guest speaker.

Colonel Trimble spoke about the importance of the holiday and how important it is to take time to honor those who’ve paid the ultimate price for our freedom.

Karla Heath Sands sings the National Anthem (Source: WALB)
“Memorial Day, things like Veterans Day, is a great opportunity to reflect on those who serve and those who are currently serving," says Colonel Trimble.

Colonel Trimble says it was an honor to be the keynote speaker at the ceremony.

WALB’s own Karla Heath Sands sang the National Anthem, and lead the group in the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag.

