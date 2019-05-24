Albany Technical College hosts Memorial Day ceremony

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College had their seventh annual Memorial Day Ceremony Friday.
Colonel Alphonso Trimble, Commanding Officer at the Marine Corps Logistics Base was the guest speaker.
Colonel Trimble spoke about the importance of the holiday and how important it is to take time to honor those who’ve paid the ultimate price for our freedom.
“Memorial Day, things like Veterans Day, is a great opportunity to reflect on those who serve and those who are currently serving," says Colonel Trimble.
Colonel Trimble says it was an honor to be the keynote speaker at the ceremony.
WALB’s own Karla Heath Sands sang the National Anthem, and lead the group in the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag.
