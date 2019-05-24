Activist escorted from council meeting in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - We’re now hearing from a Civil Rights Activist Friday, less than 24 hours after he was escorted from a City Council meeting.
Floyd Rose, of the People’s Tribunal, has been working for months to get this street renamed, including bringing his thoughts to Thursday’s meeting, where things appear to have gotten heated.
“If they want to put me in jail, let them do it," said Rose.
Rose said he was hopeful and prepared to go to jail, after he said that he stood in front of city council Thursday, hoping to get council members to vote yes or no on changing the name of Forrest Street.
“If they don’t want to do it, just vote it down and then they have to worry about what we’re going to do. I’m not going to tell them what we’re going to do but if they think we’re just going to go away—I’m not going to do that either," said Rose.
Rose spoke during the “citizens to be heard” portion of the meeting.
In the process, he doesn’t deny that he went over his allotted three-minute time frame given to all citizens at these meetings.
“If I had been through talking, I would have stopped. I wasn’t finished," said Rose.
He said a part of why he refused to stop talking at the meeting was because he didn’t like the recent change that only allowed citizens to speak for three minutes, instead of five. Something he said he expressed to the mayor beforehand.
“There were people up there who were repeating themselves. I said to him, “well why don’t you say something to them? Why are you going to punish me and other people up who respected the five-minute rule?" said Rose.
He said he doesn’t think him going over the time limit, is the only reason he was escorted out.
“That’s not why. They said that. That’s not why I was arrested—or that’s not why I was escorted out. I was escorted out because they didn’t like what I was asking them," said Rose.
When asked why he hadn’t made another effort to get more signatures using the process they laid out for him, Rose said he did as he was told and hasn’t gotten any results.
He also said that it doesn’t matter what they do because the decision comes down to the council’s vote anyway.
We reached out to the city about this topic but they declined our request for comment.
