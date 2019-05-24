ABAC Men’s golf charges towards NJCAA National title

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - In the last four years, the ABAC men’s golf team has been able to punch their ticket to Nationals.
Now, the Stallions are trying to show what South Georgia is all about.
As the Stallions get ready to head into the last day of the championships, the Stallions could see a few of their bright stars shine.
As Sophomore’s, Adam Park and Will Bozeman look to make the All-American list this season.
With the final round just around the corner, the Stallions are just proud to represent their state.
“Well, these kids are hard working kids," said head golf coach Larry Byrnes. "The game of golf is one you have to put a ton of time in and you have to have kind of pure work ethic. All five of the kids that I have here, do that. They spend a lot of time on the golf course. Till dark almost every day. Trying to go to school and keep the good grades and juggle it is tough. But they do a good job of that.”
The Stallions are currently in 9th place but look to finish strong Friday.
