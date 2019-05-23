Worth Co. school attorney breaks down process for Calhoun’s complaint

WORTH CO., Ga. (WALB) -Some Worth County High School students said goodbye to their principal on Thursday.
Now, we’re learning more about the process, the principal’s complaint against the superintendent will go through.
Principal Harley Calhoun’s departure, prompted protests, but the details of what led to his resignation remain secret.
Details about a complaint Calhoun filed with the Georgia Professional Standards Commission (GPSC) are limited but we do know what the process will look like.
School district attorney, Tommy Coleman, spoke to GPSC staff who say, once the commission processes the complaint, they will determine if Superintendent Bill Settles violated their professional standards or code of ethics.
If they determine he did, the commission would launch an investigation and notify Settle and the school board.
Coleman says this process is very lengthy, and it could be months before we see the contents of the complaint.
“It’s not an infrequent thing that somebody files a complaint against a teacher or administrator and so it’ll follow this process. It’s kinda a lengthy process honestly. It’s not something that will be resolved over night. Sometimes it takes months,” says Coleman.
If GPSC determines Settles acted against the commissions’ code of ethics, he would face a wide range of repercussions.
That could be anything from a letter of reprimand, to losing his teaching license.
Coleman says, at this point, we are far away from seeing if any, repercussions.
Of course, we will be closely following each stage of the process to keep you informed.
In the meantime, you can see Calhoun’s message to students across the district.
