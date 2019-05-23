Woman flees after hearing her bond revoked

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman out on bond for charges from 2018 fled the courthouse after a judge told her that her bond was revoked, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).
Franekia West, 19, was arrested after fleeing the Crisp County Courthouse after a judge revoked her bond because of violations, the sheriff’s office said.
West was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and Georgia street gang terrorism in 2018.
The suspect was apprehended by a Cordele police officer that was patrolling the area, CCSO officials said.
West was taken to the Crisp County Detention Center and is facing additional charges of obstruction.
