Warm & dry once again today

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another warm and dry day is on the way for South Georgia as high pressure continues to take hold.
We’ll go from near 70° this morning to the low to mid 90s by this afternoon. Clouds will increase once again during the afternoon with just a slight 10% shower chance. Even warmer temperatures arrive for Friday with highs in the mid to upper 90s.
It will be downright hot for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend. Highs will soar into the upper 90s to near 100° Saturday through next Wednesday. It will feel like between 100°-105°+. Stay cool and hydrated.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.