Turner Co. teen possibly drowns

TURNER CO., Ga. (WALB) - A teen possibly drowned Saturday afternoon in a pond off Bussey Road outside Sycamore.
Troy Harris, 19, was identified as the possible drowning victim, according to Edger Perry, Turner County coroner.
The cause of death has not been determined yet and is still under investigation.
The body has been sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy. Foul play is not suspected.
Officials are currently waiting on additional testing.
Harris was a graduate of Turner County High School and was at the pond with friends at the time, according to the coroner.
