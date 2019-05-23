Sylvester’s former ‘The Palace Theater’ is getting a face-lift

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) -Renovations on an iconic building in downtown Sylvester will start soon.
The former Palace Theater on Main Street will transform into a restaurant.
The former theater once showed films like ‘Gone with the Wind’ and ‘King Kong’.
Soon, it will serve flavors instead of films.
“We’re gonna renovate the actual theater as well but that’s gonna come second, so we are gonna have events there but first thing that we’re gonna be doing is this right here," says Zachary Hurst, co-owner of the soon-to-be The Palace restaurant and bar.
"We’re gonna be keeping the majority of this old brick and all this old brick was from the palace so that’s kinda what it was know for was brick so we’ll be keeping that,” Hurst added.
Owners says construction will start in a few weeks.
The former theater showed films for decades before closing back in the mid-1970s.
They expect to open in mid-to-late summer.
