Phoebe to offer ‘Safe Sitter’ courses

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney’s Network of Trust will offer “Safe Sitter” courses for young teens who are home alone, watching younger siblings or babysitting during the summer.
The courses provide practice in lifesaving techniques to young teens who babysit so they are equipped with the skills and confidence to act in an emergency.
They will learn basic first aid, and infant and child choking rescue.
Students will also receive instruction on how a child’s age affects how to care for them and how to prevent problem behavior.
The courses are for teens, grades 6-8, located at Phoebe HealthWorks at 311 3rd Avenue from 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.
The fee for the class $55 and students must pre-register.
Class dates for this summer are:
- June 4
- June 18
- July 2
- July 16
To register or for more information, contact Amanda Paul at (229) 312-4620.
