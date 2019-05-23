Nighthawks Men’s golf finds NAIA National Championship bid

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - For the first time since 2014, the Thomas University Men’s golf team has found their way to nationals.
As they look to bring home their first title.
Not only has Thomas University made it to Nationals, but the Nighthawks have made the cut in day 3, and are racing to the title.
Leading the way for the Nighthawks is All-conference standouts Joe Bannan and Sam Ledbury.
But as Thomas University gets closer to the title, they are proud of the accomplishments from this season.
“Just going out there and playing golf and just putting Thomas on the map for golf," said head golf coach Rick Pearce. "It’s an amazing thing and I’m very proud of those guys and how they handled themselves yesterday.”
The third round wrapped up Thursday and the final round will begin Friday.
