Lee Co. donates boat, trailer to Riverkeeper

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Commission has donated a jon boat and trailer to the Flint Riverkeeper, the commission announced Thursday in a release.
The boat saw years of service for search-and-rescue and code enforcement operations on area waterways including Kinchafoonee Creek, the Flint River, and Lakes Worth and Chehaw.
The Flint Riverkeeper can use the boat to patrol the Flint and tributary creeks for pollution violations, to assist with waterway cleanups, and to help educate citizens and donors about the functions and values of our water, the release said.
“Lee County is encouraged by Flint Riverkeeper’s work to protect and promote our valuable local creeks and river. This donation is a small token of our appreciation with practical application,” said Mike Sistrunk, Lee County public works director and co-county manager.
“We are certainly humbled and honored by the generosity and trust that the citizens of Lee County and their leaders have shown us”, said Gordon Rogers, executive director and Riverkeeper. “We pledge to use the boat in a way that will make folks in Lee County proud of the fact that we are using their property to promote and protect the Flint”.
Flint Riverkeeper and Lee County have worked closely over the years to promote and enhance area waterways. As early as 2010, Lee County Code Enforcement officer Jim Wright was honored as a “River Hero” for his close attention to the details of erosion and sedimentation regulations.
Lee County also has been very proactive in the upgrades of their wastewater treatment system which discharges to Kinchafoonee Creek. The county and Riverkeeper have jointly conducted many cleanups on area waterways, the commission said.
