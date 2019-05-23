Holiday weekend dangerously hot

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No signs of sunshine and summer time heat letting go. A dominate ridge of high pressure keeps our weather pattern hot and dry into next week. Therefore this extended dry stretch with hot and humid conditions will highlight the holiday weekend and Memorial Day. Warm nights with lows low-mid 70s and highs mid-upper 90s low 100 will keep afternoons very hot. We’ve got some serious heat right at record numbers.
Finally late next week the ridge weakens which allows rain chances to return. Until then dangerously hot and dry. Be sure to practice heat safety, stay cool and hydrated! We’re just weeks away from the official start of summer however it’s arrived a bit early.
