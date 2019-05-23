Downtown Pelham mural near completion

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - An outdoor movie theater is coming to Pelham!
After several sponsors and grant money, city leaders have been able to fund a second mural downtown.
The design of this mural simulates a movie theater.
During an event, the parking lot will clear and people can bring chairs to enjoy the show.
Alyssa Blakely, Pelham Main Street Manager, is hopeful this will be a great economic boost for the community.
“This will be a special attraction for Pelham, because as far as I know, no other community has this. These events will be included in our Second Friday events, we will be having," said Blakely.
Blakely said there are several projects in the works to help revitalize downtown.
She said this one, is something that can get the whole family involved.
The mural is more than halfway complete, however, they still need funding for the projector and movies.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.