Dougherty Co. coroner talks water safety

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many people consider Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of the summer.
With the possible potential record breaking heat this weekend, many will be hitting the pool, lake, and beach but Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler wants to make sure you have fun-- safely.
Fowler says if you do not know how to swim, you need to make sure you are with someone who can, and make sure you have a life jacket on.
Fowler says if you are going to be in open water where you can not see the bottom, you should wear a life jacket, because the unexpected can happen, even body cramps, that could incapacitate you.
“Sometimes even if you know how to swim it is good to have it on because anything could happen. You could catch a cramp, or anything could happen. You could get to hot and get dizzy, best to have a life jacket on anytime," says Fowler.
Even if you consider yourself a good swimmer, you should always stay alert, and be familiar with your surroundings.
“We want the holiday to be a safe weekend, so that no one has to call me, that is what I want. Let me stay home and barbecue and enjoy life. Sometimes I just keep my clothes on just waiting, because I know sooner or later, someone is going to do something, have an accident," says Fowler.
Fowler also says that if you choose to drink on the water this weekend, be very careful and make smart decisions.
