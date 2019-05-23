Advocates want community to help prevent child abuse

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Days after an Albany 3-year-old died in a case of child abuse, the Lily Pad Director said the community can do more to help stop these cases.
The crisis and child advocacy center director, Mary Martinez, said one way you can help is to become a Court Appointed Special Advocate, or CASA.
Those advocates are trained to support victims and their families and are meant to help victims work through trauma.
Martinez says too many people don't understand the dynamics of child abuse, but becoming an Advocate can be a step forward.
“This is not a new problem. This is an old problem and until our community is willing to put an end to it until they are willing to understand the dynamics of child abuse and sexual assault, it’s going to continue to happen,” said Martinez.
To report child abuse or get information on becoming an advocate in Dougherty County, call 1 (855) 422-4453.
