ABAC tennis returns home from nationals

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A few ABAC teams have found their ways to nationals this season.
For the Men’s and Women’s tennis teams, that’s something they are use to.
The Stallions found their 6th nationals bid in a row, since head coach Dale White took over.
For the Men, they placed 8th out of 26.
While the Women took home 12th out of the 32.
For the Stallions to be able to see the talent at that level, is something they will never forget and hope to build on for years to come.
“For my case, I really had nationals in my head and tried to practice every day and work hard every day to make it." Said doubles and singles player Frederic Fibleuil. "So I was kind of excited with the team that we had this semester.”
“I’m super excited. It’s kind of like tennis," said doubles and singles player Kasey Griffin. "I’m kind of nervous, like I was for nationals, but it’s going to be really exciting and open up a lot of new opportunities.”
Coach White hopes that they can build off this years success, and bring home a national title soon.
