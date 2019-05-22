Worth County’s All-State first baseman is headed to Emmanuel College

WORTH COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Worth County’s Gabe Goff has accomplished a lot in his time as a Ram.
But now the All-state first baseman is headed to the collegiate level.
Just a year after shoulder surgery, Goff made his way to being named an All-state first baseman, and is now headed to Emmanuel College.
With all this success, Goff is thankful for all the opportunities that Worth County provided for him.
“It was really fun," said Goff. "I had a great team and they were really fun to play with and we had a really good season. It was fun.”
“The ultimate goal, is for us to teach these kids how to play,"said baseball head coach Will Smith. "Play with integrity, play the right way. So they can teach their kids. But at the same time, they feel good enough, move onto the next level. Represent our community and show people how we play ball down here. It’s an honor for him to go on to the next level. That’s what we shoot for.”
Emmanuel College finished last season with a 25-27 record.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.