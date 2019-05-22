Worth Co. BOE attorney, Tommy Coleman, comments on Calhoun’s complaint

WORTH CO., Ga. (WALB) -We’re now hearing from Worth County School’s attorney, after resigned Principal, Harley Calhoun, filed a complaint against current Superintendent, Bill Settle.
School system representatives say they know just about as much as we do.
You may remember WALB News 10 breaking the news Tuesday, about the complaint filed with Georgia Professional Standards Commission (GPSC).
Coleman says the school system was informed of the complaint through media sources.
He says they have not actually seen the complaint.
He says he has spoken to GPSC staff and they gave a little information about what’s on the complaint.
“This is unconfirmed and I don’t have it written down so they allege that superintendent evaluated and ranked students improperly, allegedly, ok and then the second one was the one that’s more popular and circulated now, that superintendent had not followed the correct procedure to evaluate Mr. Calhoun,” said Coleman.
I reached out to GPSC to receive a copy of the complaint but have not heard back.
Coleman believes, because the complaint is still in it’s early stages of being documented, its likely no one will see it for weeks or even months.
Calhoun did not want to comment on camera about the complaint.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.