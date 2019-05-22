Valdosta partners with school system to fight litter

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Valdosta is putting $20,000 in grant money into city beautification, specifically fighting littering.
On Tuesday, officials hosted the kick-off for the anti-litter educational campaign at S.L. Mason Elementary School.
As an extension of the city’s Love Where You Live Campaign, leaders placed two trash cans at all of the Valdosta City Schools.
Kevin Daw, principal at S.L. Mason, said this program is important because it starts teaching the students early and ties into several things they’re trying to instill in the children already.
“Doing the right thing when no one’s looking, picking up a piece of trash if you see it, respecting yourself and everyone around you, helping take care of your school and then just the excellence part, you’re trying your best every day," said Daw.
Daw also said “Loving Where You Live” also applies to school because that students spend so much time there. He said that these lessons can plant a seed of growth that the students share with their entire families.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.