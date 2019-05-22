Town hall presents Putney Park improvements

PUTNEY, Ga. (WALB) - They complained, and now one Southwest Georgia community is learning the changes that could be coming to their neighborhood.
Residents said this is a much-needed change for their area, and they are happy their government leaders are taking notice and pushing for improvements to the park.
There's plenty of potential at Putney Park, according to residents.
“It doesn’t look like a park,” said Willie Williams, the Putney Neighborhood Watch President.
It just may be a little hard to see.
“Grass is growing and bushes... it’s just a sore eye,” said Williams.
For years Putney residents like Williams have complained about the condition of the park off of Antioch Road and Radium Springs Road.
“I’ve gotten many, many calls on this on why can’t you cut the park, what’s going on with the park?,” questioned Dougherty County Commissioner Anthony Jones.
Tuesday , they got answers.
“Now we own the park,” said Jones.
Along with the chance to tell county leaders what they wanted.
“We have so many problems now a days with kids getting into stuff. They need a positive place where they can go,” said Frances Zwilling, a Putney resident.
The park will include shelters, exercise equipment, a pond, and potentially a community center.
“I think it will bring a lot of neighbors together, and I think it will bring more care to the community,” said Zwilling.
Residents mentioned how they wanted to keep the baseball field in the plans, increase the lighting, and to see more police in the area as well.
“By having a park for the children, it will aid and help them get acquainted with each other and also might help curb violence,” said Williams.
“Putney’s a very nice place to live. It really is. It’s quiet out here, we very rarely have any problems, and I just think everybody should bond together,” said Zwilling.
The county qualifies for grant funding that would help pay for a community center.
The center would also contain storm shelters for safety.
We are told they did apply for this grant, and it will be almost two years before they know if they’re approved.
