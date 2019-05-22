Some trains will increase speed in SW Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WALB) - A major railroad announced Wednesday that the speeds of its trains will climb by 15 miles per hour between Waycross and Montgomery, Alabama.
CSX Transportation, Inc. (CSXT) said in a release that the speed of freight trains on these lines will increase from 25 mph to a maximum of 40 mph at many locations, effective at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019.
CSXT said the speed increase will help reduce wait times for motorists at highway-rail intersections and improve the efficiency of rail operations.
Track and signal improvements have been made to allow for the safe increase in train speeds in accordance with federal regulations. The number and average length of CSXT trains will also increase and will vary depending on rail freight volumes.
These operational changes will enhance capacity along this corridor, improving connectivity for manufacturers, farmers, marine ports and other contributors to the area’s economic growth.
Areas impacted along the line include: Montgomery, Alabama; Troy, Alabama; Ozark, Alabama; Dothan, Alabama; Bainbridge; Thomasville; Valdosta and Homerville, among others.
Motorists and pedestrians are reminded to always obey railroad crossing signals and warnings and to use caution when approaching all highway-rail grade crossings. A train can come from any direction at any time, so “stop, look and listen” before proceeding through an open crossing, CSXT officials said.
Operation Lifesaver, a nationwide public education program to promote awareness of safe behavior at highway-rail crossings, is available for safety presentations to community groups, school children, bus and truck drivers and others who live or travel near train tracks. To schedule a presentation, contact your local Operation Lifesaver state coordinator: in Alabama and in Georgia.
Community members with questions are encouraged to contact TellCSX.
