Sipping and strolling could come to Sylvester

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Sipping and strolling may be coming to the City of Sylvester.
Leaders are discussing ways to apply their own guidelines to an ordinance that would allow people to purchase alcoholic beverages and walk throughout the downtown district.
The new ordinance would allow sipping and strolling for city events and for city properties.
Mayor Bill Yearta said its a step to enhance the downtown Sylvester experience.
“This will get a step closer to what a number of other cities that have downtown events and allow alcoholic beverages for downtown events,” said Yearta.
Details of the ordinance are still being worked out.
The ordinance would only permit one drink per person, that person must stay in the downtown area, the drink must be in a cup and can only drink from 5 p.m to 10 p.m.
