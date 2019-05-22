Sen. David Perdue weighs in on disaster funding for pecan farmers

“While there are insurance products where they can insure parts of their crop every year, and a lot of people did that, there’s really no insurance product for that’s available to them to insurance the trees," Perdue said. "So when the trees are damaged and they have to replant them, first of all there’s a cost in clearing, there’s a cost in replanting, but then they have somewhere around seven to 10 years before they can even start getting a revenue off those trees.”