Sandtrap hosting tryouts for Gucci Mane concert.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s only a few weeks away from Gucci Mane, Lil Baby, and City Girls taking the stage and they are hosting tryouts to be a part of the concert.
Gilbert Udoto is the man who lined up these three acts to come to Albany. He says now he needs people to try out to be backup dancers for the show.
Gilbert is also having tryouts where he is looking for an artist in the area to open up the show.
The tryouts will be Wednesday at the Sandtrap 5.0 nightclub and will start at 9 pm.
“They are going to have a chance to share the microphone with Gucci Mane. We have auditions for the artist; we have auditions for the Gucci Mane girls. It is just that, it is hype," says Udoto.
The ten girls who are chosen will also get an all-expense paid trip the 2019 Essence Music Festival in New Orleans.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.