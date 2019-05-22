Perdue: Partisan politics to blame in lack of disaster funding

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - “Partisan politics are to blame,” — it’s the line heard from many politicians as the fight to secure disaster funding approaches month 8 on Capitol Hill.
Senator David Perdue said Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will call for a vote on the Supplemental Appropriations Act sometime this week.
Perdue said there is adequate funding for Georgia farmers in the plan the House passed earlier this month.
The senator also said party politics not only wasted time but an entire planting season.
“To put it in perspective, when Hurricane Sandy hit New Jersey a few years ago, back in 2012, it only took 70 days to get them $56 billion," Perdue said. "When Katrina hit New Orleans, it only took about, it took less than two weeks to get that disaster relief funding. It’s been almost eight months.”
Perdue said the over $3 billion to cover crop loss came from estimates by state governments.
The senator stressed the impasse in Congress is making a desperate situation worse for the agriculture industry.
