Pecan farm can now expand in Dougherty County

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Southwest Georgia farmer is expanding his pecan farm.
Dougherty County commissioners are even rezoning around 66 acres of land on Doles Road.
Dennis Champion wants to grow his pecan farm in that area.
Champion said he can expand the farm because commissioners rezoned it to be used for agricultural purposes.
This would lower the amount of taxes Champion has to spend on the land.
“The reason I’m doing this is everything I’ve got out there is zoned AG. And I got it in conservation use. see this is just in addition to my farm,” said Champion.
Champion has to have a 150 foot buffer, about two rows of trees, between his farm and the homes in the area. He can’t spray any pesticides within that buffer.
