Pebble Hill Plantation creates new learning center

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Educational programs at Pebble Hill Plantation will now be held inside an old chicken coop that’s been remodeled into a learning center.
With a designated space for education, Pebble Hill officials said they hope it’ll create a stimulating learning experience for everyone.
After more than a year of construction, the former chicken coop was transformed into a multi-purpose facility.
The facility is also one of the first buildings that can be spotted on the property.
Officials said it was important to make sure it was keeping with up the look of the rest of the plantation’s architecture.
Whitney White, Pebble Hill executive director, hopes this multi-use space will attract more people to visit the plantation.
“We purposefully did not do a permanent setup inside of tables and chairs so that it could be as a classroom fashion or with rounds for group meetings, also with just chairs for a lecture," White said.
Because of the setup, White pointed out, it allows visitors to learn more about the plantation.
