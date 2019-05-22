New positions to come with Colquitt Co. 2019-2020 fiscal budget

COLQUITT CO., Ga. (WALB) - People in Colquitt County may be catching a break for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
Taxes are not expected to go up.
County leaders say the millage rate should more than likely roll back, saving taxpayers money.
Colquitt County’s budget for the next fiscal year is $21.5 million.
That is a one 1.5 percent reduction from last year’s budget.
Residents not expected to feel the difference as T-SPLOST will supplement any deficiencies in the upcoming budget.
The budget should allow over a half a dozen new positions to be created.
“The two key themes to this budget are the positions and additional pay raises for non-sheriff employees and as of now we’re able to adjust both those issues with basically raising any taxes,” said County Administrator Chas Cannon.
Colquitt County’s digest, or overall value, has increased.
Leaders plan to adopt the budget June 12.
