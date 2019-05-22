NECCO offers Albany families foster care services

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany foster families are now looking for help.
Insipirtus has announced it will no longer offer foster care services. Now, families must seek out other options.
Families will have to go through the Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) or a private company to foster children now. And if they’re already using Inspiritus, they’re encouraged to seek help from NECCO and Georgia MENTOR.
WALB spoke to the Foster Parent Recruiter with NECCO today.
Jay Houston, a foster parent recruiter for NECCO, said the agency’s biggest concerns right now are just making sure transitions from company to company are as smooth as possible for the kids involved.
Houston said they’ve been working with several families from Inspiritus already. She said all of the Inspiritus parents already have the necessary certification they would need to use NECCO services now, making it easier on the families.
“Our goal for all of these families that are in a transition period now that Inspiritus has decided to no longer do foster care, our goal is to make sure there’s no disruption in these homes, that these homes can remain open, that these children’s lives aren’t affected in any way by this change and this switch,” said Houston.
Inspiritus released a statement saying it is focusing its foster care services on kids with significant medical and behavioral challenges in the Atlanta and Northwest Georgia areas.
If you need to make the switch from Inspiritus to NECCO, or want to learn about becoming a foster parent in general, there will be an orientation June 6 at 6 p.m. at 2516 Dawson Road.
