Moultrie to invest in MPD If successful in opioid lawsuit

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Moultrie plans to put money back into the police department if it is awarded money from the national opioid class action lawsuit.
Earlier this month, the Moultrie City Council voted to join the national lawsuit.
With law enforcement making up over 50 percent of the city’s budget, money needs to be returned to the department as it has extended extra resources to fight the opioid epidemic.
The lawsuit stems from claims that manufacturers of opioids used aggressive advertising and persuasion tactics to get doctors to prescribe the painkillers to patients.
Moultrie City Manager Peter Dillard said he hopes to discuss funding aid programs as well.
“If we’re successful in this suit, I would welcome recommendations on how we could expend funds to help people,” said Dillard.
The City of Moultrie is just one of many to add its name to list to the class action lawsuit.
