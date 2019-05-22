Lowndes Co. death being investigated as homicide

LOWNDES CO., Ga. (WALB) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the recent death of Billy Bell as a homicide.
Bell was pronounced dead by Coroner Austin Fiveash around 8 a.m. on Monday. He was found in his home, near the corner of Harter Avenue and Grenlee Street, off of Madison Highway.
Fiveash shared that the body was sent for autopsy Tuesday morning.
Ronald Rhames, a neighbor, said he’s lived in the neighborhood for more than 30 years and he’s never seen anything major like a homicide.
“We’ve had a little bit of theft out in this neighborhood, which is common in a lot of places. So, we weren’t worried about anybody getting killed out here,” said Rhames.
Other residents said they are shocked and want answers in Bell’s death.
“It’ll impact the community for forever," said neighborhood resident Melody Martinez.
Martinez said she managed the property where Bell lived alone and was pronounced dead.
“I’m curious to what happened, I’m angry at what happened, I’m sad at what happened. There’s a lot of emotions right now," said Martinez.
Martinez said their neighborhood is very close-knit with lots of children running around, and that they’re frightened that something like this happened to such a good man.
“We’re all curious as to if it was as direct act against him or if it was just a malicious act," said Martinez.
While Martinez said that she and her family will be restless until they get answers, Rhames said that he still feels secure with his current security measures.
“I’ve got some bad dogs in this yard. If you get by them, then you got to face me and I’m well stocked on weapons," Rhames said.
Rhames is also confident that the sheriff’s department will find justice for Bell’s family and the safety of all those who live in the neighborhood.
“It’s terrible for anybody to lose their life and the way it happened, the not knowing, but we understand there are different neighbors around here who’s had a lot of cameras around,” said Rhames.
Rhames said that he hopes those cameras will lead to answers in this case.
Thus far, the details of what led to Bell’s death are unclear.
The Lowndes County Sheriff said that they’re still investigating. He asks that if you think you may know anything about this case to contact his office at (229) 671-2900.
