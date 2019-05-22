Holiday weekend dangerously hot

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Few changes as a dominant ridge of high pressure holds firm. Sun/cloud mix with possibly a few pop up showers into early evening. Otherwise dry as summer-time heat continues with highs in the low-upper 90s through Friday.
The holiday period kicks off rain free but this stagnant weather pattern potentially brings record heat through Memorial Day. Nights remain warm with lows low-mid 70s. Days very hot as highs upper 90s low 100s potentially tie or break some long standing records. Albany's last 100 degree day way June 25, 2018.
Be safe SWGA! Know the signs of heat related illness. By the way, heat is the number one weather related killer.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.