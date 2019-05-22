Get a sneak peak at Sylvester’s renovated city hall

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - After two years of planning and construction, we are just weeks away from the reopening of the Sylvester City Hall.
Project Manager James Barker gave us an exclusive look inside. He said many people are anxious to see the progress.
Barker tells us the building used to be a bank. It still has many of those features, but they’ve made changes to modernize the look.
The three story building will house code enforcement, billing and zoning departments, conference rooms, and a main council room.
“All in all we spent about maybe two years on this project. A year getting ready for it and a year on construction. So we’re very excited to be through with it and ready to move in,” said Barker.
Barker said the furniture for the building was purchased today.
They hope to have city hall opened in late June or the first of July.
