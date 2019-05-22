Dougherty Co. Library offers more than books

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With the summer approaching, many are looking for ways to get outside and enjoy the weather.
The Dougherty County Public Library might not be the first place to come to mind for that, but they might be able to help.
The library offers free check out of entry and parking passes to a number of state parks.
Christina Shepherd with the Dougherty County Library said this demonstrates that the library is more than just a place to check out books.
“We don’t just have books here. We have all kinds of programs where we have fun. We like people to come in and enjoy themselves too. We like to be everybody’s third place—someplace besides work and home where you can go have a good time, but you can also learn and visit new places as well," said Shepherd.
Buying passes for these parks can be expensive and inconvenient, so Shepherd says the library is just looking to help.
The passes are available on a first come first serves basis, for check out.
The library is also offering a very special book club.
Books and Brews may sound like an interesting combination.
The Dougherty County Public Library will partner with a local brewery, Pretoria Fields, to host their adult book club.
Shepherd, with the Dougherty County Library, said they hope to go beyond the walls of the library to meet people where they are in the community.
“It helps us build our community, which is a big part of what we are here for, at the library. We are here for the community. And second, to help us get us out so we can see what needs are out there besides the people that come into our building. Help us address what you all need outside of the building," said Shepherd.
The first meeting is set for Saturday, June 15 at 3 p.m., near the corner of Pine Avenue and Washington Street.
They hope to continue the program if all goes well.
For more information on these programs, you can contact the Dougherty County Public Library directly.
