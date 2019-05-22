Do you know the signs of heatstroke and heat exhaustion?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With temperatures flirting with 100 degrees, healthcare providers are warning you to be aware of the signs that could save your life.
We know that the chance of experiencing heat exhaustion and heatstroke rise during the hotter months, but what does that look like?
Nurse Practitioner Haley Reid with Albany Area Primary Health Care said a fast heartbeat, excessive sweating, dizziness and feeling like you may faint are all worrisome signs that you should pay attention to. Reid said significant damage could follow.
“Damage to your heart, kidneys, brain, loss of consciousness, might have to go to the emergency room and stay in the hospital. Those would be types of situations that could happen if heat exhaustion or heatstroke did occur,” explained Reid.
It's important to act on those symptoms.
If you work outside, your chances of heat exhaustion and heatstroke are increased.
