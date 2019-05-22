Deerfield Lady Knights basketball welcomes Gina Mitchell as head coach

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Lady Knights Girls basketball team has had a lot of success in the past.
But with their new hire, the Lady Knights could be see some new banners in the near future.
Deerfield Windsor announced that Gina Mitchell will be leading the way for the Lady Knights.
And she is coming with quite the background as well.
She’s coming over from Crisp Academy, where she found 5 state title appearances and brought home 4.
Now with the chance to help the Knights, it seems like she, and the community, are excited.
“It’s just an awesome opportunity and I appreciate the opportunity to come and coach here," said Mitchell. "Because, they’ve had such a good tradition here and we’re real excited.”
“She has such a great energy and she’s obviously super experienced," said community girls basketball coach Liz Tomon. "But she really cares about the girls, and she really cares that they work hard and that they play hard and that they learn more then just basketball. That they learn life lessons too and I’m with that completely.”
The Lady Knights will begin fundamental work next week.
