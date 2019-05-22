Chehaw ready for Memorial Day weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With record-breaking heat set for Memorial Day weekend, Chehaw officials want to make sure the community knows that they will be open for operations.
They are expecting large crowds at the park, zoo, and splash pad.
This will be the first time that the splash pad will be open for Memorial Day Weekend.
Morgan Burnette, director of guest and public relations, said they are expecting a huge crowd this weekend.
Burnette said Chehaw will also be having their “Paws in the Park” event where people can bring their dogs out to the park.
“It is suppose to be a record-breaking heat this weekend and we want people outside connecting with nature," Burnette said. “We are really excited that we got places like the splash pad where people can come cool off and still enjoy being outside in nature."
Burnette said the splash pad is included with the park admission.
